Police warn of 3 vehicle thefts in Little Village

Police are warning residents of three motor vehicle thefts last month in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

All vehicles were parked on the street when they were stolen, police said.

The thefts occurred:

About 6:25 a.m. on June 25 in the 2800 block of South Springfield;

About 2 p.m. on June 14 in the 2600 block of South Kildare;

Between about 9:30 p.m. on June 13 and about 6:20 a.m. on June 14 in the 4200 block of West 26th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.