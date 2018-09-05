Police are warning residents of several home robberies over the past month in the Cragin, Kelvin Park, Belmont Gardens neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.
In five incidents, a male forcibly entered homes and stole property, Chicago police said.
The robberies occurred:
- About 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 2400 block of North Laramie;
- Between about 11:30 a.m. and about 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 4700 block of West Altgeld Street;
- At 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 4500 block of West Altgeld Street;
- Between about 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the 4500 block of West Montana Street;
- At 6:28 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 4700 block of West Altgeld Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.