Police warn of 5 home robberies on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of several home robberies over the past month in the Cragin, Kelvin Park, Belmont Gardens neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In five incidents, a male forcibly entered homes and stole property, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 2400 block of North Laramie;

Between about 11:30 a.m. and about 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 4700 block of West Altgeld Street;

At 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 4500 block of West Altgeld Street;

Between about 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the 4500 block of West Montana Street;

At 6:28 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 4700 block of West Altgeld Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.