Police warn of 6 armed robberies in Washington Park

Police are warning residents of a series of armed robberies over the past three weeks in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, people were approached on sidewalks or in alleys by a robber who took out a handgun and demanded their wallet or cash, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of South Michigan Avenue;

About 10:40 p.m. on July 30 in the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue;

About 7:40 p.m. on July 30 in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue;

About 9 a.m. on July 27 in the 6100 block of South Michigan Avenue;

About 11:05 a.m. on July 26 in the 6000 block of South State Street;

About 12:15 a.m. on July 22 in the 200 block of East 60th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.