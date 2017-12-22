Police warn of apartment burglaries on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about three apartment burglaries on the same Near West Side block this month.

In each incident, someone broke into an apartment and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

All three burglaries happened in the 1600 block of West Madison, police said. One apartment was burglarized between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 20, another between 11 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. Dec. 13 and the first burglary was reported between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.