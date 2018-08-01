Police warn of armed carjackings in Austin

Police are warning residents of two armed carjackings in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In both incidents carjackers approached drivers, ordered them out of their vehicles at gunpoint and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The carjackings occurred about 10:30 a.m. on July 23 in the 4800 block of West Le Moyne Street and about 3:05 p.m. on June 26 in the 4900 block of West Le Moyne Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.