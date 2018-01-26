Police warn of armed robberies at businesses in Archer Heights, West Elsdon

Police are warning Southwest Side business owners about three recent armed robbers in the Archer Heights and West Elsdon neighborhoods.

In each incident, the masked robber walked into a business, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 4100 block of West 47th Street;

• about 5 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 4400 block of West 59th Street; and

• about 2:10 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 4300 block of West 55th Street.

The robber is described as a black man with hazel eyes, thought to be between the 28 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-3 and weighing between 165 and 210 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a yellow and green safety vest and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call (312) 747-8380.