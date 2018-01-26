Police are warning Southwest Side business owners about three recent armed robbers in the Archer Heights and West Elsdon neighborhoods.
In each incident, the masked robber walked into a business, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened:
• about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 4100 block of West 47th Street;
• about 5 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 4400 block of West 59th Street; and
• about 2:10 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 4300 block of West 55th Street.
The robber is described as a black man with hazel eyes, thought to be between the 28 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-3 and weighing between 165 and 210 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a yellow and green safety vest and gloves.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call (312) 747-8380.