Police are warning businesses about two armed robberies last month in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.
In both incidents, the suspect entered the business displaying a handgun and demanded cash, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.
One robbery happened at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 1600 block of West 16th Street, while the other robbery occurred at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1900 block of West 21st Street, police said.
The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, with black hair and an olive complexion, police said. In one incident he was wearing a white T-shirt, while in the other he was wearing camouflage shorts, a beige bandana with green money signs, a black baseball cap and a black tank top.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.