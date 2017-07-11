Police warn of armed robberies in Beverly, Morgan Park

Police are warning of a recent string of armed robberies in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In four incidents, the suspects exited a vehicle, approached someone who was alone at the time and, armed with handguns, demanded purses and cellphones, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The robbers then left the scene in a waiting getaway car.

The robberies happened:

At 10:40 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 9500 block of South Damen;

At 9:37 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 9900 block of South Damen;

At 9:15 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 10800 block of South Church; and

At 9:40 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2100 block of West 98th Street.

The suspects were described as two African-American males, thought to be between 14 and 18 years old, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds and standing about 5-foot-5, police said. Two other males were waiting inside the car, described as a silver, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the armed robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.