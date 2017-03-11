Police warn of armed robberies in Gresham

Police are warning South Side residents about recent armed robberies in the Gresham neighborhood.

In the robberies, which all happened in October, the unknown suspects displayed guns and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 800 block of West 76th;

about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 7600 block of South Union;

at 4:28 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 400 block of West 76th;

at 10:46 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 7600 block of South Halsted; and

about 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 8000 block of South Halsted.

The suspects were described as one to four black men between 20 and 30 years old, police said. They stood between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-1 and weighed between 150 and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8278.