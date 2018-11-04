Police warn of armed robberies in Little Village, South Lawndale

Police were warning residents of a series of armed robberies last month in the Little Village and South Lawndale neighborhoods on the West Side.

In each of the incidents, a group of four robbers displayed a handguns, sharp objects or baseball bats before taking someone’s property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents happened:

about 6 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 2600 block of South Komensky Avenue;

about 11 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 2500 block of South Avers Avenue; and

about 12:25 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Anything with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.