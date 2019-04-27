Police warn of armed robberies in Logan Square, Hermosa

Logan Square and Hermosa residents on the Northwest Side are on alert after multiple armed robberies in April.

In each incident, one or two armed men pull up next to the victim in a white van or SUV and rob them by force, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

• At 11:30 p.m., April 15 in the 4200 block of West Dickens Avenue;

• At 12 a.m., April 16 in the 2600 block of North Mozart Street; and

• At 8:25 p.m., April 16 in the 2300 block of North Sawyer Avenue.

In one robbery, the offender was described as a 30- to 40-year old man with balding hair, police said. In another incident, the robbers were described as two men between 20 and 25 years old. In the final robbery, two offenders were described as a 5-foot-10 man between 23 and 27 years old and a 30- to 35-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

