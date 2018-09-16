Police warn of armed robberies in South Loop, Hyde Park

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of recent robberies this weekend in the South Loop and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

Since Friday, a group of men driving a gray car have confronted people on sidewalks and demanded property, police said. One robber flashed a black semi-automatic handgun and the others battered victims.

The six robberies happened:

about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2300 block of South Wabash

about 3:14 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park

about 5:07 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 0 to 100 block of East 21st Street

about 5:18 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2400 block of South Indiana

about 7:11 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 0 to 100 block of East 21st Street

about 7:09 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2300 block of South Wabash

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.