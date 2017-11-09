Police warn of armed robberies on Near West, Near North sides

Police are warning residents about a recent string of armed robberies on the Near West and Near North sides.

In eight incidents, the suspects approached a victim, produced a handgun and forcibly demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspects the sped away in a red or maroon vehicle.

The robberies happened:

At 1:15 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Green;

At 3:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 0 – 100 block of South Aberdeen;

At 11:05 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 0 – 100 block of North Green;

At 11:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 400 block of West Huron;

At 12:15 a.m. Nov 5 in the 1000 block of West Randolph;

At 12:58 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 900 block of North Wood;

At 12:56 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 800 block of North Richmond; and

At 1:04 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 2800 block of West Augusta.

The suspects were described as one-to-three African-American males, thought to be between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-1 and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.