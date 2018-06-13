Chicago Police warn residents about recent armed robberies on the South Side
In each of the three incidents, one or more people exited from a vehicle, approached the victims while displaying a firearm and taking their possessions, police said.
The robberies happened:
- about 1:45 a.m. May 24 in the 300 block of East 47th Street;
- about 4:45 a.m. June 3 in the 4600 block of South Indiana Avenue; and
- about 3:30 a.m. June 10 in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380