Chicago Police warn residents about recent armed robberies on the South Side

In each of the three incidents, one or more people exited from a vehicle, approached the victims while displaying a firearm and taking their possessions, police said.

The robberies happened:

  • about 1:45 a.m. May 24 in the 300 block of East 47th Street;
  • about 4:45 a.m. June 3 in the 4600 block of South Indiana Avenue; and
  • about 3:30 a.m. June 10 in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380

 