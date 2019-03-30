Police warn of armed robberies on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents about a string of armed robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing and Chatham areas.

In each incident, two or three people walked towards the victim and pulled out a handgun, demanding money and property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In two incidents, they escorted the victim out of sight into either an alley or a viaduct, and then fled on foot.

The robberies occurred:

at 8:20 p.m. March 26 in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

at 5 a.m. March 18 in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue; and

at 4:30 p.m. March 2 in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The suspects were described as 1-2 men between 27 and 39 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2 and weighing 175 pounds, police said. One of the men was wearing a green jacket, black jeans and black boots. Another suspect was described as a woman between 25 and 33 years old, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.