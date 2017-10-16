Police warn of BB guns being shot at CTA buses on South Side

Police are warning South and Far South side residents of people shooting BB and pellet guns at CTA buses traveling in the Avalon Park, Greater Grand Crossing and Riverdale neighborhoods.

People used BB or pellet guns to shoot at windows of CTA buses while in transit, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

• About 10:10 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 7900 block of South Chicago;

• About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 7900 block of South Perry;

• About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 7900 block of South Dorchester; and

• About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 13220 block of South Ellis.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.