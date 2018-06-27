Police are warning residents of a string of robberies this month in the Vittum Park, Garfield Ridge and LeClaire Courts neighborhoods on the
In each incident, the burglar entered a residence or garage and stole property, Chicago Police said.
The burglaries occurred:
- About 7 p.m. on June 12 in the 5100 block of South Linder;
- About 5 p.m. on June 13 in the 4500 block of South Lavergne;
- About 7 p.m. on June 17 in the 4700 block of South Leclaire;
- About 6 p.m. on June 20 in the 5600 block of South Archer;
- About 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of South Laporte;
- About 8 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of South Laramie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.