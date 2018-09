Police warn of burglaries in Bucktown

Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of recent commercial burglaries this month in the Bucktown neighborhood.

An unknown number of burglars forced themselves into businesses overnight and stole property, police said.

The burglaries happened:

about 5:51 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee

about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 2500 block of West Armitage

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.