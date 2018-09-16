Police warn of burglaries in Logan Square

Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of recent burglaries this month in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Last weekend, an unknown number of burglars forced themselves into homes during the evening and stealing items such as cash, computer equipment and bikes, police said.

Police said the burglar or burglars cut the screens of open windows while residents were not home.

The burglaries happened:

between 7 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 in the 1600 block of North Richmond

about 5 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.