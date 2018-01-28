Police warn of burglaries in Ukrainian Village, Humboldt Park neighborhoods

Police are warning Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park residents about a series of burglaries reported in January.

The burglars broke into apartments through windows and took property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of West Haddon;

between 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2600 block of West Haddon;

between 4 p.m. Jan. 20 and 1 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 2600 block of West Thomas; and

between 5:15 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 800 block of North Marshfield.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.