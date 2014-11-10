Police warn of burglaries in Washington Park

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood in October and November.

In each incident, at least one offender has entered residences through a rear door or window, according to a Chicago Police alert. All burglaries have occurred between 6 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., when residents were not home.

The burglaries occurred in the 5600 block of South Prairie on Oct. 15; the 5300 block of South Calumet on Oct. 17; and the 5600 block of South Indiana on Nov. 7, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.