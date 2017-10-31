Police are warning about three recent business burglaries on the Near West and Lower West sides.
In each incident, the suspect broke a window and stole property from inside the business, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
- About 3:15 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 200 block of South Ashland;
- Between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 2100 block of West Cermak; and
- At 2:07 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 1200 block of South Ashland.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.