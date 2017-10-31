Police warn of business burglaries on Near West, Lower West sides

Police are warning about three recent business burglaries on the Near West and Lower West sides.

In each incident, the suspect broke a window and stole property from inside the business, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

About 3:15 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 200 block of South Ashland;

Between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 2100 block of West Cermak; and

At 2:07 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 1200 block of South Ashland.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.