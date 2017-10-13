Police warn of business robberies on South, Southwest sides

Police are warning business owners about a series of recent robberies on the South and Southwest sides.

In each incident, the suspect robbed a commercial business, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:54 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 4300 block of South Mozart Street;

• about 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 4100 block of West 63rd Street;

• about 8:50 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue;

• at 9:41 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 3300 block of West 55th Street;

• at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue; and

• about 9 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 4300 block of South California Avenue.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. He has tattoos on both arms, and was seen covering his face.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.