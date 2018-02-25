Police warn of vehicle thefts on the North Side

Thieves have been stealing parked and running vehicles throughout February on the North Side, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The incidents happened:

about noon, Jan. 29 in the 3200 block of West Foster Avenue;

about 1:50 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 3300 block of West Balmoral Avenue;

about 4:30 a.m. Feb 3. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue;

between 10 p.m. Feb. 4 to 6 a.m. Feb 5. in the 5000 block of North Kostner Avenue;

about 10:10 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

about 1 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 4900 block of North Monticello Avenue;

about 10 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 3100 block of West Foster Avenue;

between noon Feb. 19 and 7 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 5200 block of North Sawyer Avenue; and

about 10 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 5000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

Police are looking for at least two women suspected of stealing the parked vehicles.

One was described after the Jan. 30 incident as a black woman, 18 to 28 years old, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 and between 180 and 200 pounds, police said. In the same incident, a second suspect was described as an 18- to 25-year-old Hispanic woman standing between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4 and weighing between 90 and 110 pounds.

The woman suspected in the incident Feb. 3 was described as a black woman, 35 to 37 years old, 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.