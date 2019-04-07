Police warn of catalytic converter thefts across Northwest Side
Chicago police are warning Northwest Siders about a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Logan Square, Palmer Square and Bucktown neighborhoods.
In each case, an unknown male stole catalytic converters from Toyota and Honda vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The thefts happened:
- Between 12 p.m. March 21 and 10 p.m. March 31 in the 2100 block of North Whipple Street;
- Between 7 p.m. April 1 and 8:15 a.m. April 3 in the 2600 block of West Logan Boulevard;
- At 9 p.m. April 2 in the 1600 block of North Claremont Avenue;
- At 7:35 a.m. April 3 in the 1600 block of North Claremont Avenue;
- At 8:30 a.m. April 3 in the 2800 block of North Troy Street;
- Between 8 p.m. April 2 and 7:30 a.m. April 3 in the 2200 block of North Talman Avenue;
- Between 12 a.m. April 2 and 9:30 a.m. April 3 in the 2100 block of West Charleston Street;
- Between 5 p.m. April 2 and 8:40 a.m. April 3 in the 2600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue;
- At 2:25 p.m. April 4 in the 2600 block of North Richmond Street;
- Between 11:30 a.m. April 4 and 7:30 a.m. April 5 in the 1600 block of North Winchester Avenue; and
- At 8 a.m. April 5 in the 1800 block of North Richmond Street.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.