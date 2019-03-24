Police warn of catalytic converter thefts across South Side

Police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts that have continued for over a month on the South Side.

In their most recent community alert, Chicago police say that three catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in March during morning hours in:

the 5100 block of South University Avenue in Hyde Park;

the 5400 block of South Ingleside Avenue in Hyde Park; and

the 900 block of East 94th Street in Burnside.

The police did not provide a description of any suspects. This alert follows another warning about catalytic converter thieves on the South Side that Chicago police released earlier in March.

In that community alert, police said that the suspects were two males possibly driving a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.