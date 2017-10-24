Police warn of catalytic converter thefts on NW Side

Police are warning about a recent string of catalytic converter thefts on the Northwest Side.

In eight incidents, the thefts typically occurred at night or in the very early morning hours when vehicles were parked for prolonged periods in areas accessible to thieves, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspects cut and removed the catalytic converters.

The thefts happened:

About 10 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 6200 block of West Grace;

About 10 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 5500 block of West Windsor;

Between 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 7 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 5400 block of West Windsor;

About 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 4500 block of North Mobile;

Between 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 6 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 4800 block of West Dakin;

Between 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 6:45 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of West Byron;

Between 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 7 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 6200 block of West Warwick; and

Between 3 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19 int he 6200 block of West Waveland.

After a catalytic converter has been removed, the vehicle will sound loud and “gravelly” when started, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.