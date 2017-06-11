Police warn of child luring attempts in Mount Prospect

Police are warning Mount Prospect residents of two incidents last week in the northwestern suburb where suspicious vehicles pulled up to children and attempted to lure them inside.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, an 11-year-old was walking past a parked, tan-colored minivan in the 400 block of South William Street, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

Someone in the front passenger seat shouted to the child, “Come here!” police said. The child then shouted back, “No!” and ran to a nearby friend’s house to tell an adult what happened.

Officers were notified and searched the area for the minivan but were unable to locate it, police said. The tan-colored, older-model minivan was described as a Ford Windstar or Chrysler Town and Country.

The front seat passenger was described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, police said. He was wearing a black baseball-style hat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were walking near Owen Park, 100 S. Owen St., when a silver-colored Nissan pulled alongside the teens and someone asked if they wanted a ride, police said. The children ignored the driver and pretended to make a phone call.

The Nissan then drove off toward Central Road, police said. The kids immediately went to the police station to report what had happened, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate it, police said. The driver of the Nissan was described as a white man between 40 and 60 years old with white hair and glasses.

The Mount Prospect Police Department will have an increased presence in the area, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call 911.