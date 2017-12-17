Police warn of Gage Park, Back of the Yards robberies

Police are warning Gage Park and Back of the Yards residents about to recent robberies.

In both robberies, the victims were approached by two men who demanded property, according to Chicago Police. The robberies happened about 10:10 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 5300 block of South California, and about 15 minutes later in the 2100 block of West 50th.

The robbers were described as two 6-foot to 6-foot-2 black men between 20 and 25 years old, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.