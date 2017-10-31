Police warn of Gage Park vehicular hijackings

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of two vehicular hijacking that happened on Halloween in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Two armed men approached the victims, demanded their personal belongings and stole their vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first incident happened at 12:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 55th Street, police said. Less than an hour later, a second vehicle was hijacked in the 4300 block of South 44th Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.