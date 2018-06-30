Police warn of garage burglaries in West Town

Police are warning residents of three recent garage burglaries in the West Town neighborhood.

In each incidents, a burglar or burglars got into the garage through and unlocked door or broke in through a side door or window and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 10 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Race Avenue;

Between about 4:20 p.m. and 4:39 p.m. on June 22 in the 2100 block of West Race Avenue;

About 11 p.m. on June 29 in the 500 block of North Oakley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.