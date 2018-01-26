Police warn of garage burglaries on North, Northwest sides

Police are warning Ravenswood and Horner Park residents about a series of recent garage burglaries in the North and Northwest side neighborhoods.

The burglars entered the garages by force and took property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between Jan. 5 and 10 in the 3900 block of North Western;

between Jan. 11 and 12 in the 2400 block of West Cullom;

between noon and 3 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1800 block of West Belle Plaine; and

between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 2200 block of West Giddings.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 747-8263.