Police warn of home burglaries in Albany Park

Police are warning Albany Park residents of a string of break-ins over the past month in the North Side area.

In each incident, a man entered the home through the door or a window and stole property.

The incidents occurred:

Between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 8 in the 4900 Block of North Kenneth Avenue;

7:27 p.m. on March 8 in the 5100 Block of North Keeler Avenue;

Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 1 in the 5100 Block of North Kolmar Avenue; and

4:10 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 5100 Block of North Monticello Avenue

Police asked anyone with information to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.