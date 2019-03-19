Police warn of home burglaries in Albany Park
Police are warning Albany Park residents of a string of break-ins over the past month in the North Side area.
In each incident, a man entered the home through the door or a window and stole property.
The incidents occurred:
- Between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 8 in the 4900 Block of North Kenneth Avenue;
- 7:27 p.m. on March 8 in the 5100 Block of North Keeler Avenue;
- Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 1 in the 5100 Block of North Kolmar Avenue; and
- 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 5100 Block of North Monticello Avenue
Police asked anyone with information to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.