Police warn of home burglaries in Avondale, Irving Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a string of home burglaries reported this month in Avondale and Irving Park.

In each incident, someone entered the home through the door or a window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police. Several of the incidents occurred within blocks of each other.

The burglaries happened:

Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. March 6 in the 3800 block of North Francisco Avenue;

Between 3 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. March 12 in the 3300 block of North Albany Avenue;

At 10:30 a.m. March 22 in the 3900 block of North Kedzie Avenue

Between 5:30 p.m. and 10:58 p.m. March 23 in the 3600 block of North Kedzie Avenue;

Between 10 p.m. March 23 and 8:40 a.m. March 25 in the 3700 block of North Kedzie Avenue; and

Between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. March 26 in the 3600 block of North Troy Street.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.