Police warn of home burglaries in McKinley Park

Police are warning residents about a recent string of home burglaries in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In four incidents, someone broke into the home either through an unlocked door or by force, and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

At 11:38 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 3700 block of South Wolcott;

Between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 pm. Oct. 11 in the 3600 block of South Honore;

At 5:35 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 3800 block of South Damen;

At 10:40 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 3200 block of South Paulina.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.