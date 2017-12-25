Police warn of motor vehicle thefts on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of motor vehicle thefts this month in the Cragin and Belmont Central neighborhoods.

The suspects stole vehicles of varying makes and models, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Some of the stolen vehicles had been left running with the keys inside.

The thefts happened:

between 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 3100 block of North Lockwood;

about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 2900 block of North Central;

between 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 4 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 5500 block of West Drummond;

between 11 p.m. Dec. 16 and 5 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 5600 block of West Wellington;

between 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 12:15 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 5400 block of West Schubert;

about 1 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 2800 block of North Major;

about 6:10 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 5200 block of West Nelson;

about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 2900 block of North Monitor;

about 7 a.m. dec. 19 in the 2700 block of North Marmora; and

between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 5800 block of West Wrightwood.

Anyone with information on the thefts should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.