Police warn of Near West Side robberies

Police are warning Near West Side residents about a few recent robberies that happened in the last month.

The robbers used a previously stolen vehicle, approached victims, displayed a handgun and then demanded or took property from them, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 2400 block of West Polk;

at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 300 block of South Leavitt;

at 11:11 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 400 block of North Paulina.

The suspects were described as three black males between 17 and 20 years old, 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall and 180 to 200 pounds, police said. One of them was wearing a black hoodie and gray scarf, and another was wearing a black North Face jacket with a hoodie and black ski cap.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.