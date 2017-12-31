Police are warning North Side businesses about three recent burglaries.
The burglars forcibly entered the businesses through an entry door and stole property from inside, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.
The first burglary happened about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 4000 block of North Southport, police said. The other two happened between 2:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 3000 block of North Lincoln and between 4:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 4300 block of North Western.
In one of the burglaries, the suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot black male wearing all black, police said. IN another, the suspect was described as a male wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and dark-green cargo pants.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.