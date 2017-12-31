Police warn of North Side business burglaries

Police are warning North Side businesses about three recent burglaries.

The burglars forcibly entered the businesses through an entry door and stole property from inside, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 4000 block of North Southport, police said. The other two happened between 2:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 3000 block of North Lincoln and between 4:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 4300 block of North Western.

In one of the burglaries, the suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot black male wearing all black, police said. IN another, the suspect was described as a male wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and dark-green cargo pants.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.