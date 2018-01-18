Police warn of North Side robberies

Police are warning North Side residents about two robberies that happened in the last week in the Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In both robberies, the suspect either grabbed the victims or pushed them to the ground and took their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 500 block of West Wisconsin, and the second happened at 8:02 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of North Wieland, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.