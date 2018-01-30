Police warn of Northwest Side burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a string of residential burglaries that happened in January.

The burglars entered homes through windows or doors and then stolen jewelry, cash and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 5600 block of North Meade;

about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 5700 block of North Mulligan;

between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 5900 block of West Montrose; and

between 2 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 5000 block of North Menard.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.