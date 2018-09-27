Police warn of Northwest Side burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a string of residential burglaries that happened in September.

The burglars entered homes by forcing open back doors or crawling through open windows in the side or back of the buildings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. They then stole jewelry, computers and copper pipes.

The burglaries happened:

between 7:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 5100 block of North Normandy;

about 7:25 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 5200 block of North Oak Park;

about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 5400 block of North Natoma;

at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 5300 block of North Nashville

between 9 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 5500 block of North Natoma.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.