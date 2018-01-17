Police warn of Northwest Side business robberies

Police are warning businesses about three robberies that happened this month on the Northwest Side.

The robbers entered the businesses and either displayed a handgun or implied they had one before demanding money and property, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Belmont, police said.

Another business was robbed about 5:30 a.m. the day before in the 6200 block of West Belmont, police said. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 black man in a dark-colored winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, blue jeans, a scarf covering his face, white gym shoes and blue latex gloves.

There were two suspects in the first robbery, which happened about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 3600 block of North Harlem, police said.

The first suspect was a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 white man between 20 and 26 years old wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and black gloves, police said. The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 black man between 20 and 26 years old in a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.