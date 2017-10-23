Police warn of Northwest Side home burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of several home burglaries in the last month.

The burglars forcibly enter houses or apartments through doors or windows; and taken jewelry, cash, TVs and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

They strike during the day and early evening hours between Elston and Montrose, and Cicero and Central, police said.

The burglaries happened:

between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 5000 block of West Ainslie;

at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 4800 block of West Argyle;

between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 5200 block of West Montrose; and

between 7-11:40 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.