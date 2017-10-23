Police are warning Northwest Side residents of several home burglaries in the last month.
The burglars forcibly enter houses or apartments through doors or windows; and taken jewelry, cash, TVs and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
They strike during the day and early evening hours between Elston and Montrose, and Cicero and Central, police said.
The burglaries happened:
- between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 5000 block of West Ainslie;
- at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 4800 block of West Argyle;
- between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 5200 block of West Montrose; and
- between 7-11:40 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.