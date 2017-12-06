Police warn of NW Side apartment burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a string of burglaries last month at apartments in the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke into an apartment through a window or door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 3700 block of West Montrose;

• between 10:15 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 3800 block of West Belle Plaine;

• between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 4400 block of North Kimball;

• between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 4700 block of North Lawndale; and

• between 1:20 p.m. and 2:43 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 4600 block of North St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.