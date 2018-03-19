Police warn of recent Belmont Central robberies

Police are warning residents of two recent robberies in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

In each of the robberies, which happened as recent as March 11, two people approached a victim and announced a robbery, Chicago Police said. In one robbery, the person had an ice pick; in another, the victim was beaten. In both cases the offenders fled with the victim’s money.

The most recent robbery happened about 4 p.m. March 11 in the 5900 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said. An earlier robbery happened about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 2700 block of North McVicker Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.