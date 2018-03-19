Police are warning residents of two recent robberies in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.
In each of the robberies, which happened as recent as March 11, two people approached a victim and announced a robbery, Chicago Police said. In one robbery, the person had an ice pick; in another, the victim was beaten. In both cases the offenders fled with the victim’s money.
The most recent robbery happened about 4 p.m. March 11 in the 5900 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said. An earlier robbery happened about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 2700 block of North McVicker Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.