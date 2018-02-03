Police warn of residential burglaries in North Park, Albany Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent residential burglaries in the North Park and Albany Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglars forcibly broke into a home or apartment through a front or rear door, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 7:19 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 5300 block of North Spaulding;

• between 4:05 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 4800 block of North Drake;

• between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 4800 block of North Drake;

• between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of North Troy; and

• about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of North Kimball.

One of the burglars is described as a 5-foot-10, 185-pound black man, while a second burglar is described as a 5-foot-9, 175-pound white man and the final suspect is described as a 5-foot-6, 150 pound Hispanic man, police said. They are all thought to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.