Police warn of residential burglaries in Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent residential burglaries in the Portage Park neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into apartments or homes through doors or windows, some of which were left unlocked, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects then stole electronics, jewelry, cash, copper piping and other property.

The burglaries happened:

• between 1 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 5500 block of West Roscoe;

• between 11 a.m. Jan. 19 and 11:09 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of West Berenice;

• between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 5800 block of West Addison;

• between 4:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of West Addison; and

• about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of North Luna.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.