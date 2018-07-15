Police warn of robberies, assaults in Albany Park

Police are warning residents of a series of robberies and assaults this month in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In four incidents, robbers have approached people, punched them and stolen their property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 2:20 a.m. on July 8 in the 3400 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

About 1:20 a.m. on July 8 in the 4800 block of North Hamlin Avenue;

About 12:45 a.m. on July 5 in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

At 11:26 p.m. on July 1 in the 3600 block of West Ainslie Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.