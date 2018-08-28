Police warn of robberies, assaults on South Side

Police are warning residents of four robberies and assaults in the Woodlawn, South Shore, Jackson Park Highlands and the Grand Crossing neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, people were approached on the sidewalk by two or three males in their late teens to early 30s who struck them in the head or face and stole their property, Chicago police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 71st Street;

About 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the 6900 block of South Bennett;

About 1:20 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 1700 block of East 67th Street;

About 12:15 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1500 block of East 68th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.