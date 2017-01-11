Police warn of robberies at 95th Street Red Line station

Police are warning about a recent string of robberies at or near the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the South Side.

In four incidents, between one and four suspects either showed a firearm and demanded property from victims or, without a weapon, used force to take victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the station at 14 W. 95th St.;

About 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at the station at 14 W. 95th St.;

About 2:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at 15 W. 87th St.; and

About 4:50 a.m. Oct. 30 at 4 E. 95th St.

The suspects are described as black males, thought to be in their teens or mid-20s, with “various hairstyles and various complexions,” police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.