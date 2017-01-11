Police are warning about a recent string of robberies at or near the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the South Side.
In four incidents, between one and four suspects either showed a firearm and demanded property from victims or, without a weapon, used force to take victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened:
- About 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the station at 14 W. 95th St.;
- About 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at the station at 14 W. 95th St.;
- About 2:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at 15 W. 87th St.; and
- About 4:50 a.m. Oct. 30 at 4 E. 95th St.
The suspects are described as black males, thought to be in their teens or mid-20s, with “various hairstyles and various complexions,” police said.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.